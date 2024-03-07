PM To Address Rally In Srinagar

To participate in the "Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir" program, Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, today. In order to strengthen the Union Territory's agricultural sector, he would inaugurate and dedicate the ₹5000 crore "Holistic Agriculture Development Programme" during his visit. With the repeal of Article 370, PM Narendra Modi will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for the first time on Thursday.

Key projects to be inaugurated in Srinagar today encompass a wide range of initiatives:

1. **Tourism Development:**

Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate tourism projects worth over Rs. 1400 crore under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes. Among these, the 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' project in Srinagar is a significant highlight.

2. **Employment Generation:**

Approximately 1000 new government recruits in Jammu and Kashmir will receive appointment letters from the Prime Minister, reinforcing the government's commitment to creating job opportunities in the region.

3. **Interaction with Beneficiaries:**

PM Modi will engage with beneficiaries of various government schemes, including women achievers, successful farmers, entrepreneurs, and others, showcasing the impact of government initiatives on diverse segments of the population.

4. **Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024:**

The Prime Minister will launch 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice 2024,' a pioneering initiative to involve citizens in identifying preferred tourist attractions and understanding perceptions across five tourism categories.

5. **National Development Projects:**

A total of 43 projects aimed at developing pilgrimage and tourist sites nationwide will be launched, featuring prominent religious destinations such as the Annavaram Temple in Andhra Pradesh and the Navagraha Temples in Tamil Nadu.

6. **Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign:**

PM Modi will kickstart the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign,' encouraging the Indian diaspora to become ambassadors for 'Incredible India' and actively promote tourism to the country on a global scale.