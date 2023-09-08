PM to hold three bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and US President at his residence in New Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has informed that he will be having three bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina and US President, Joe Biden at his residence in New Delhi on Friday evening.

He said "“This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence. I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden. The meetings will allow reviewing India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.”

Welcome to India, my friend PM @KumarJugnauth. Looking forward to our meeting later today. https://t.co/kEw2aUMEvh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023







