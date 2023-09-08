Live
PM to hold three bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and US President at his residence in New Delhi
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has informed that he will be having three bilateral meetings with Mauritius PM, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina and US President, Joe Biden at his residence in New Delhi on Friday evening.
Sharing a post on X, Modi also said that these meetings will allow reviewing of India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.
He said "“This evening, I look forward to three bilateral meetings at my residence. I will be meeting Mauritius PM @KumarJugnauth, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and @POTUS @JoeBiden. The meetings will allow reviewing India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation.”
