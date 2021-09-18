  • Menu
PM to interact with Goa Ministers, health workers: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Couretsy: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will virtually interact with a cross section of the people from Goa

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will virtually interact with a cross section of the people from Goa, including health workers, Cabinet Ministers, bureaucrats and members of the public, to congratulate them completing for 100 per cent of the first vaccination dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"My Cabinet will directly interact with the Prime Minister from the Secretariat. He will be speaking to Health Department staff from the North Goa and South Goa Collectorate. He will also speak to beneficiaries from six main locations in the state," Sawant said

"The Prime Minister will congratulate Goa about the 100 per cent vaccination of the first dose and for the development in the state.

"All public health centres, panchayats and municipalities will broadcast the interaction live," the Chief Minister added.

