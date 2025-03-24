PMAY fulfills Rohtas woman’s dream of a pucca house, transforming her life

Rohtas : A dream of having a pucca house that once seemed impossible for Indu Devi, a resident of Bihar's Rohtas, has now become a beautiful reality, thanks to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Indu's heartfelt gratitude pours out as she recalls the moment her dream of owning a permanent home finally came true, forever changing the life of her family.

Indu, who once lived in a dilapidated mud hut with her husband, Vijay Kumar Singh, and their young child, had faced countless struggles.

The mud house was no match for the harsh weather, and water would often seep in through the walls, making everyday life difficult. But with the PMAY, a scheme that aims to provide affordable housing to the underprivileged, Indu’s life took a turn for the better.

Speaking to IANS, Indu shared her experience with a sense of relief and joy: “I used to live in a mud house, and now I have a pucca house. Thanks to the Prime Minister’s scheme, my dream of owning a proper house has been fulfilled. We used to struggle with water leakages, and it was not safe, especially for my children. Now, my family and I are living comfortably in a new concrete house.”

Indu received a grant of Rs 2 lakh under PMAY, which helped her build a pucca home.

"Earlier, living in a hut was troublesome, especially during rains. It was falling apart, and we had to manage in very poor conditions. But now, everything is different. We can live with dignity," she added.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, launched on June 25, 2015, is an ambitious scheme aimed at ensuring "Housing for All" in urban areas by providing financial assistance for home construction. With a target to build 1.12 crore homes across the country, the scheme has transformed the lives of thousands of families, like Indu’s, by providing them with permanent, safe, and comfortable housing.