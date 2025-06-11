Live
PMO Orders RT-PCR Tests for BJP Leaders Ahead of Dinner as COVID Cases Rise in India
With COVID-19 cases increasing across India, the Prime Minister’s Office mandates RT-PCR tests for BJP leaders and ministers meeting PM Modi. Delhi records 66 new cases, total cases reach 757 amid rising concerns
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country day by day, the Prime Minister’s Office has issued important instructions to BJP leaders and ministers. It has been made clear that anyone who wants to meet Prime Minister Modi must undergo an RT-PCR test beforehand.
According to the schedule, on Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta along with seven MPs and MLAs were supposed to have dinner with Prime Minister Modi. However, it is reported that all of them are ready to get COVID tests done before meeting the Prime Minister.
Seventy BJP leaders from Delhi are scheduled to meet the Prime Minister at his residence on Wednesday. It is said that all of them are going for RT-PCR tests. After BJP’s resounding victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Prime Minister Modi invited the Delhi Chief Minister and 70 BJP leaders from Delhi for dinner on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Since this is a large gathering, the Prime Minister’s Office has recommended that everyone undergo RT-PCR tests as a precaution.
According to the official data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 306 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Six people died due to COVID-19. Among them, three deaths occurred in Kerala, one in Maharashtra, and two in Karnataka. Kerala alone reported 170 new COVID-19 cases. Gujarat reported 114 new cases. Shockingly, Delhi recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Delhi to 757.