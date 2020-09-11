Pokhriyal heaps praises on Sangh affiliate for its 'Indic roots'

New Delhi: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Friday praised RSS' education wing Vidya Bharati for its Indic roots while speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP) during a virtual nationwide awareness campaign about the recently unveiled education policy organised by the RSS offshoot.

"Vidya Bharati played a big role in building generations and for the upliftment of the education system of the nation," Pokhriyal said.

The Union minister also heaped praise on "thousands of acharyas" of the Shishu Mandir for their work since Independence for preserving Indic roots, sentiments and philosophy.

The minister congratulated Vidya Bharati for being able to do the work it does without taking any help from the government.

He also hoped that Vidya Bharati, with its deep penetration, will make a strong case for NEP right up to the gram sabha level.

Pokhriyal also claimed that the "fragrance" of the new education policy has started to "spread" across the globe with as many as 7-8 nations already having shown interest to replicate NEP in their respective countries.

He also said that the government has received 15 lakh suggestions in just one week.

Pokhriyal then praised the efforts of the Sangh affiliate to kickstart the nationwide awareness campaign.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has thrown its weight behind the National Education Policy with its key affiliate in the education sector, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, kickstarting a pan-India awareness campaign on NEP from Friday.

While it will hold detailed discussions on the scope, scale and impact of the reforms under NEP, Vidya Bharati will also organise a MyNEP Competition involving NEP-themed online contests between September 25 and October 2.

"Our mass-awareness campaign involves popular participation centred around a series of NEP-themed contests for both school and college students, as well as other interested citizens," said Vidya Bharati General Secretary Shriram Araowker.

The MyNEP Competition will be held on four sub-themes: India-Centric Education, Holistic Education, Knowledge-Based Society and Quality Education.

It will be conducted across three categories: For Classes IX-XII, undergraduate and postgraduate students, and the citizens' category.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners in each category, though the amount has not been made public yet. All the participants will receive certificates irrespective of their performance.