Police arrests 10 cyber fraudsters

New Delhi : Delhi Police has claimed to have unearthed a major fraud network involved in investment scams, credit card misuse and theft with the arrest of 10 cyber criminals in separate operations, officials said on Monday. "In a series of operations, a team from the outer district arrested 10 people and seized 10 mobile phones used to facilitate crimes," a senior police officer said.

On December 10, a man lodged a complaint claiming that he lost Rs 59,000 after joining a social media group.

During the probe, police tracked the money to an account in Agra and subse-quently arrested a suspect named Yogesh Kushwah, who revealed his neigh-bour's involvement in the fraud, the officer said.

Two more cases were registered on December 14 alleging financial losses caused by fraudulent credit card activities, leading to the arrest of five sus-pects -- Rohit Tanwar, Vineet, Roshan, Arjun, and Sunny On December 15, police arrested three persons -- Deepak, Rakesh Sehrawat, and Lucky -- for allegedly stealing Rs 90,000 from an ATM using fraudulent means.

In another operation, police nabbed a person named Amit Mehta on charges of cheating people on the pretext of redeeming credit card points.