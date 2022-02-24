Police arrests sister of fake doctor who married 18

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha police have arrested the sister of fake doctor Ramesh Chandra Swain for her alleged involvement in his multiple marriages, an official said here on Wednesday.

Ramesh by introducing himself as a doctor, a senior officer of the Ministry of Health and the Medical Council of India, had married at least 18 women from different states and duped them of lakhs of rupees. He was arrested by the Odisha police on February 14.

During investigations, the police found that Ramesh's sister had helped him in marrying multiple women, said Bhubaneswar DCP, Umashankar Dash.

"We arranged video conference call of a few complainants with Ramesh's sister, during which they confirmed her involvement. The lady (Ramesh's sister) had helped Ramesh to reinforce his fake identity while marrying the women," Dash said.

She had also remained present during the marriages of Ramesh. So, we have asked the complaints to give details of the valuables and other items gifted to Ramesh's sister during marriage, he said.

The police have received several complaints from the people of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, who have been cheated by Ramesh.

Similarly, a businessman from Andhra Pradesh had lodged a complaint with the commissionerate police here on Tuesday, accusing Ramesh of duping him of Rs 4.5 lakh.

Claiming to be a senior officer looking after the environment wing of the health ministry, Ramesh placed an order of Rs 4.5 lakh with the nursery and gave a fake cheque. He also gave another fake cheque for Rs 6,500 to the truck driver who had brought the plants to Bhubaneswar, the police said.