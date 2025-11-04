Police Detain Three Men Linked to Coimbatore Gang Rape Following Escape Attempt

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A. Saravana Sundar has said that three men who are accused of Coimbatore gang rape a 20-year-old college student were arrested on early Tuesday (November 4, 2025) after they tried to flee a spot in Vellakinar near Thudiyalur, a suburban town of Coimbatore. The police officials opened fire on them and the accused were injured in the legs.

The police gang rape suspects arrested Guna alias Thavasi, Karupasamy alias Satheesh and Kaleeswaran alias Karthik from the spot, after they tried to flee from a place where a special team was tailing them. All the three accused were then sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for medical treatment, he said.

Primary investigation by the police have revealed that all the three indicted are workers at a construction point in Irugur, which is located around 4 km down from the open ground near the Coimbatore International Airport, where the Coimbatore police firing took place in the intermediating night of November 2 and 3. The crime victim is a council pupil who was allegedly assaulted along with her 25- time-old swain, who was also beaten by the indicted, he said.

“ The special team, which was tracking the indicted grounded on information, reached the spot in Vellakinar. As the police officers approached the spot, the accused allegedly attacked them with sharp-edged weapons, injuring constable Chandrasekhar. In self-defence, the police fired at the accused and hit them in the legs before arresting them”, the police chief added.

The commissioner referred to the incident as a “Tamil Nadu police encounter” and said the accused were brought under control soon after the incident. Preliminary reports indicate that all the three accused have a criminal record. A detailed investigation is underway.