Police Detained Man In Kerala's Kasaragod For Raping And Murdering A Pregnant Goat

Police in Kerala's Kasaragod district detained a man on Tuesday night for reportedly raping and murdering a pregnant goat. Senthil, a hotel worker from Tamil Nadu, was identified as the suspect. After the hotel owner filed a complaint, he was detained.

Other hotel employees were awakened by bleating noises around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the hotel owner. They discovered the pregnant goat bleeding outside its enclosure as they emerged. They also noticed a person fleeing the scene, who was eventually identified as the suspect. Senthil had been a part of the hotel's team for nearly two years.

An FIR has been filed in the case, and the suspects have been charged with animal cruelty under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Despite the owners' claims that two more people were engaged in the crime, authorities identified Senthil as the sole suspect.

According to a Hosdurg station house officer, a section for unnatural offence was added in response to the allegation. He stated that only the thorough report will indicate the cause of death

The goat was subjected to unnatural intercourse, according to the preliminary findings of the government veterinary surgeon who did the post-mortem.