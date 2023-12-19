Political Developments and Legal Challenges: Kejriwal's Key Meetings, Moitra's Court Hearing, And Delhi Weather Update

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in the opposition INDIA bloc's meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi. This comes a day after he declined the summons from the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case. The meeting, set for 3 pm, is anticipated to be a platform for leaders to discuss and finalize their strategy against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in preparation for the 2024 elections. Before the INDIA meeting, Kejriwal is slated to meet with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.



Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is set to hear Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra's plea on Tuesday, challenging the cancellation of her government accommodation and mandating her to vacate the premises by January 7, 2024. Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the ethics panel found her guilty in the cash-for-query allegations.

As for the weather in Delhi today, expect partly cloudy skies with shallow fog in the morning. The minimum temperature is forecasted to be 6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.