Political Row Intensifies Over Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Comments Despite Fact-Check

The controversy surrounding India's military Operation Sindoor has deepened as Congress leaders continue their offensive against External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, despite official fact-checks contradicting their claims.

Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi doubled down on Monday, characterizing India's alleged forewarning to Pakistan as criminal, tweeting: "EAM Jaishankar's silence isn't just telling — it's damning. So I'll ask again: How many Indian aircraft did we lose because Pakistan knew? This wasn't a lapse. It was a crime. And the nation deserves the truth."

Following Gandhi's statement, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera escalated the rhetoric by branding the BJP government "Sindoor ka saudagar" (merchants of vermilion) during a press conference where he played Jaishankar's video clip. Khera claimed, "Sorry, but this is not called diplomacy, this is called spying," and suggested that India's inability to eliminate terrorist leaders like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar stemmed from allegedly informing Pakistan beforehand.

These allegations directly contradict clarifications from the Ministry of External Affairs, which has explicitly stated that Jaishankar's comments were being misrepresented. According to the MEA, the minister had referred to warnings issued during "the early phase after Op Sindoor's commencement," not before the operation began. The Press Information Bureau's Fact-Check Unit had previously flagged social media posts making similar claims as "misleading."

BJP leaders have responded forcefully, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accusing Gandhi of "disrespecting the Nation's Armed Forces" despite clear statements from the Indian Air Force and MEA confirming no asset losses. Meanwhile, BJP IT Department head Amit Malviya described Gandhi's statements as "not merely incidental" but "sinister," while party leader Aparna Bisht Yadav questioned whether the Congress party truly represents Indian interests.

The ongoing dispute highlights the politically charged atmosphere surrounding India's recent military operations and national security matters, with both sides leveraging the controversy for political advantage.