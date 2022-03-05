Polling begins for final phase of Manipur Assembly elections

Imphal: The voting for the second and final phase of Manipur Assembly elections began on Saturday morning amid tight security, election officials said.

A large number of voters including women and new electorates queued up in front of the polling stations before the voting for 22 of the total of 60 Assembly seats started at 7 a.m.

The polling would continue till 4 p.m. without any break.

A total of 8,38,730 electors including 4,28,679 females and 31 transgender, are eligible to cast their votes across 1,247 polling stations in six electoral districts -- Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati and Tamenglong.

The second phase of polling on Monday will decide the electoral fate of 92 candidates, including two women contestants.

Saturday's balloting would settle the electoral fortunes of former three time (2002-2017) Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and several other BJP government's ministers and sitting MLAs.

Covid-19 protocols for the voters, including use of face masks, sanitiser, social distancing and thermal screening, are being maintained.