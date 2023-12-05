Polling in Rajasthan's Karanpur Assembly seat on Jan 5

Live
Polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan, which was adjourned following the death of Congress candidate, will be held on January 5, said the Election Commission here on Tuesday.
The officials said the nomination process will start from December 12.
December 19 is the last date for nomination.
Scrutiny will be held on December 20 and names can be withdrawn by December 22.
Counting will take place on January 10.
The election on this seat was cancelled after the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar.
Assembly polls in Rajasthan were held on November 25 and BJP won 115 seats while Congress got 69 seats.
