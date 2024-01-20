Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy welcomes PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC, BJP National co in-charge, Tamilnadu State, welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chennai Airport, during his visit to Tamilnadu State along with Sri Pon Radhakrishnan, former union minister, Sri H.Raja, Ex MLA, BJP National executive member and others, and lauded the sincere efforts of Building the centuries long Bhavya Ayodhya Ram Mandir along with Ayodhya Ram Mandir trust.







