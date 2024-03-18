Poppy plants destroyed inside tiger reserve

Baripada: Poppy plants worth over Rs 3.10 crore were destroyed in Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team destroyed about 1.55 lakh poppy plants cultivated in Jojoguda and Phulbadi villages located inside the reserve, SP S Susree said.

The plants were set on fire in the presence of independent witnesses, an executive magistrate and officers of Forest, Excise and Revenue departments, she said.

Two cases have been registered at Jashipur police station under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in this connection, she added.

Earlier, 5.41 lakh poppy plants worth Rs 10.96 crore were destroyed inside the reserve.