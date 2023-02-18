Porn films, vulgarity in serials affecting youth: Baba Ramdev

Panaji: The youth of the country are getting carried away with porn content and vulgarity in films and serials, which is a matter of grave concern, Yoga guru Ramdev has said.

He was interacting with the media on Friday ahead of a three-day Yoga camp in Goa which got underway this morning.

"My aim is to guide people to lead a healthy life naturally without any medicine. Am also concerned about the way vulgarity is spreading in society... Porn films are being produced... Even films and serials have so much vulgarity leading the youth astray. We have to see that they don't get carried away with such content," he said.

There is a need to pull them out of it by spiritual education, the Yoga guru added.

On the yoga camp, he said as part of it, there would be a programme involving students and teachers at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium in Bambolim on February 20 with the aim of linking education in Goa with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

"The Bharatiya Shiksha Board will connect children to Indian value-based education so that they don't get carried away. They should get spirituality based education. We want to build personality and leadership in the students and see that they do not get attracted to bad things," Ramdev said.

He urged the people to attend 'Sanatan Sangeet Mahotsav', where well known singer Kailash Kher will perform. "Even I sing and so do our Patanjali youths. You can come, sing and dance to the divine music," he stated.