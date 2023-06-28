Live
Portion of temporary bridge washed away in Ganga river in Bihar
Highlights
A portion of temporary bridge (Pipa Pul), connecting district headquarters Hajipur with Raghopur village, was washed away in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district.
Patna: A portion of temporary bridge (Pipa Pul), connecting district headquarters Hajipur with Raghopur village, was washed away in the Ganga river in Bihar's Vaishali district.
The bridge collapsed on Tuesday evening.
Now, villagers of Raghopur are cut off from the rest of the district. Raghopur is assembly constituency of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Local residents claimed that the portion of the bridge was swept away amid heavy rainfall coupled with storm.
“After the bridge was washed away, now we can only cross the river through boat. People of 22 Panchayats are affected by it. Travelling in boats is risky as its owners sometimes overload it,” Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Raghopur, said.
