POSCO court sentences youth to 25-year jail

Boudh: A special court of POSCO, Boudh, sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment to the accused after hearing a kidnap and rape case of a minor of Kantamal here on Thursday.

The accused is Rukesh Dipa (21) of Gunduchitara village under Kantamal police limits of the Boudh district. The victim belongs to the same village. On February 11, 2020, he giving her a false assurance of marriage kidnapped her girl from the village and committed rape in deep forest.

He left the minor at her father's house after four months after having several times physical relations with her. The girl's father had lodged an FIR by that time.

After hearing all witnesses, the court sentenced the accused to 25 years of imprisonment and pay Rs 20,000 as fine. If he fails to pay the fine Dipa has to undergo one more year's imprisonment, it ordered.