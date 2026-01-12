Positioning bamboo as driver of green economy

Bhubaneswar: The National Bamboo Conclave 2026 was organised in Bhubaneswar on Friday. The event focused on positioning bamboo as a critical driver of the State’s green economy and strengthening the local bamboo industry.

The conclave emphasised the bamboo’s role in sustainable growth, aligning with UN Sustainable Development Goals, and recognised it as a key element of green economy. State’s Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia, who inaugurated the conclave, said bamboo is an inseparable part of rural livelihood in the State and has immense potential to revamp the rural economy.

The bamboo products will emerge as a viable source of income generation, and the sector could move into a cornerstone of the State’s green economy, he said. Organised by the One Future Foundation and Bharateeyam Trust, the even brought together over 200 participants, including policymakers, industry leaders and sustainable design experts to discuss the vast potential of bamboo as a renewable source and a driver of rural prosperity. The minister emphasised that the programme was not just a meeting but a collective effort to provide a powerful shape to the State’s bamboo industry.

He expressed confidence that the exchange of knowledge among participants would propel Odisha’s rural economy to new heights, leveraging bamboo to create sustainable livelihoods. The primary objectives the conclave included enhancing the understanding of bamboo’s diverse uses in daily life and its contribution to global sustainable development goals. Technical sessions focused on government policy frameworks, engineered bamboo technologies and the strengthening of the supply value chain.

The event also served as a vital networking hub, encouraging collaboration among various stakeholders to foster a more resilient bamboo ecosystem. Stakeholders agreed that bamboo holds immense potential to generate employment, empower women and tribal communities, reduce carbon emissions and contribute to climate-resilient growth.