Possible international conspiracy behind Nepal unrest: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Gen-Z protests

Nagpur: Renowned spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in Nepal, suggesting the possibility of an international conspiracy behind the widespread Gen-Z-led protests that have shaken the Himalayan nation.

Speaking to reporters, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The frustration among the youth has been steadily increasing because they were not given any direction. However, whenever a movement takes place, anti-social elements infiltrate it, and it also seems possible that there could be some international conspiracy involved."

Earlier in the day, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar took to social media platform X and said: “The loss of lives and damage to public property in Nepal is deeply unfortunate. I appeal to the people of Nepal to remain calm and choose peaceful dialogue to find common ground.”

The situation in Nepal has rapidly deteriorated, prompting Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign on Tuesday afternoon. His resignation comes amid mounting pressure from large-scale youth protests, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 20 people, including the wife of Nepal's ex-Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal and left dozens injured.

In his resignation letter submitted to President Ram Chandra Poudel, Prime Minister Oli had cited the “abnormal situation” gripping the nation, stating he was stepping down in accordance with Article 77 (1) of the Constitution to allow for a constitutional resolution to the crisis.

Oli had assumed office in 2024, through a consensus with the Nepali Congress, the country’s largest political party.

As law and order rapidly unravelled, the Nepali Army stepped in on Wednesday evening, announcing a nationwide curfew effective until Thursday morning. The decision came after the civilian administration struggled to control the situation, with government buildings and private properties vandalised and set ablaze during Wednesday’s protests.

Until now, curfew enforcement had been handled by the District Administration Office under the Home Ministry, as per the Local Administration Act of 1971. However, with the civilian machinery in disarray, the Army assumed charge to restore stability.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to assess the unfolding crisis in Nepal. Following the meeting, he expressed deep anguish over the violence and the loss of young lives.

“On returning from Himachal Pradesh and Punjab today, I chaired a CCS meeting to discuss the developments in Nepal. The violence there is heartbreaking. The peace, stability, and prosperity of Nepal are very important to us. I appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to uphold peace,” the Prime Minister had said in a post on X.

Security has been beefed up along the Indo-Nepal border following violent protests and political turmoil in the neighbouring country's capital Kathmandu.



