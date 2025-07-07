Pradhan urges HAL to offer UG courses in aerospace

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday urged Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to offer diploma and undergraduate courses in aerospace, defence and allied fields. He said the HAL in collaboration with IIT Madras and in partnership with Central University of Odisha, Koraput, could offer these courses.

Pradhan said such initiatives would foster innovation at the school level and help create a pool of skilled human resources with advanced knowledge in aerospace engineering. He made the proposal during his visit to the Sunabeda-based public sector enterprise HAL. Pradhan also stressed the need to establish HAL STEM Labs (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education Labs) in schools across Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Rayagada districts.

Appreciating HAL’s growing capabilities in avionics, aerospace, defence and related sectors, Pradhan recommended the development of a robust HAL-led MSME cluster to boost economic growth and generate employment in the Koraput region.