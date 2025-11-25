‘Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye’: PM Modi On Te Sacred Flag At Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya during the “Dhwajarohan” ceremony on Tuesday, officially marking the completion of the temple’s construction. Accompanied by Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Modi said the flag stands for resolve and dharma — a pledge to uphold one’s word even at the cost of life: “Pran jaye par vachan na jaye.”

He called the event the fulfillment of centuries-old aspirations, saying the “wounds of centuries” are finally healing, bringing deep joy and gratitude to devotees across the world. The flag — 10 feet high and 20 feet long — bears the images of a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’, and the symbolic Kovidara tree, and was raised atop a traditional Nagara-style shikhar.

He described the flag as a triumph of truth over falsehood and urged people to keep alive the ideals of righteousness, equality and unity, drawing inspiration from the life and values of Lord Ram.