‘Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye’: PM Modi On Te Sacred Flag At Ayodhya Ram Mandir
After hoisting the saffron flag atop the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a symbol of enduring commitment to truth and dharma, describing the moment as the culmination of centuries-long faith and sacrifice.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya during the “Dhwajarohan” ceremony on Tuesday, officially marking the completion of the temple’s construction. Accompanied by Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, Modi said the flag stands for resolve and dharma — a pledge to uphold one’s word even at the cost of life: “Pran jaye par vachan na jaye.”
He called the event the fulfillment of centuries-old aspirations, saying the “wounds of centuries” are finally healing, bringing deep joy and gratitude to devotees across the world. The flag — 10 feet high and 20 feet long — bears the images of a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’, and the symbolic Kovidara tree, and was raised atop a traditional Nagara-style shikhar.
He described the flag as a triumph of truth over falsehood and urged people to keep alive the ideals of righteousness, equality and unity, drawing inspiration from the life and values of Lord Ram.
Smriti Mandanna-Palaash Wedding Postponed; Alleged Cheating Spark Last-Minute Turmoil
Smriti Mandanna and Palaash Muchhal’s wedding has been put on hold indefinitely after unverified leaked chats and alleged relationship troubles surfaced online. Pre-wedding events were completed, but both sides remain silent as speculation grows.