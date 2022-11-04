Prashant Kishor will decide on forming a party on November 12

Patna: Political strategist Prashant Kishor (PK), who is currently on Jan Suraj Yatra in Bihar, on Friday said that he will decide to form a political party or not in Bettiah on November 12.

PK had started the Jan Suraj padyatra on October 2 from West Champaran and plans to cover 3,000 km.

Interacting with media persons in Yogapatti in West Champaran, he said that his padyatra will end on in the district on November 11 and a convention is scheduled to be held in Bettiah a day later.

"During the convention in Bettiah, the members connected with Jan Suraj campaign will vote in front of media persons to decide whether we would form a political party or not. It is a democratic process to make the decision," PK said.

"There is a provision in a voting where we ask the members about what are the points they think of making a political party would be a better idea to bring Jan Suraj (Janata Ka Sundar Raj) in Bihar. The question will be asked on issues like education, health jobs, agriculture, flood, basic amenities, roads etc," he added.

"After completing one month of Padyatra in Bihar, we interacted with many villagers and learnt about their problems. There are many basic facilities that people in rural areas are lacking," he said.