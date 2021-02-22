Pravas Kumar Singh sworn today as a Member of CERC

 Top
New Delhi: Pravas Kumar Singh was sworn in as a member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on Monday. Ministry of Power gave this information.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Power said, "RK Singh, Minister of Power (Independent Charge) was sworn in by Pravas Kumar Singh as a member of CERC." Singh as a member of CERC on December 16, 2020, was appointed. He has an LLB degree. Prior to this, he served as Member (Legal) in Jharkhand SERC.

It is noteworthy that CERC has been constituted by the Government of India under the provisions of the Electricity Regulatory Commission Act, 1998. The commission consists of the chairperson and four other members. These include Chairpersons of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), who are ex-officio members of the Commission.

