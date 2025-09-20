Pravati flags off pilgrimage tour for senior citizens

Berhampur: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida flagged off the State government-sponsored pilgrimage tours for senior citizens, ‘Baristha Nagarika Tirtha Yatra Yojana’, at Berhampur railway station on Friday. The train was flagged off at platform No. 4. She then left for Budhi Thakurani temple.

A total of 775 senior citizens belonging to five districts Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Nayagarh and Kandhamal boarded the train on a pilgrimage tour from Berhampur to Banaras and Ayodhya. They will witness Ganga Ghat, Ganga Aarti and Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras and offer prayers at Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The five-night-six-day journey started at 11 am on Friday and will end on September 24 here. Twenty-five escort officers, including one health unit, will accompany the pilgrims. Every senior citizen was provided with identity card, one cap and one kit before boarding the train.

One senior citizen said he has never visited any place outside of Kandhamal. “I feel great. I have never witnessed such a huge crowd”, he said.

A total of 775 senior citizens, including 72 from Gajapati, Nayagarh (119), Kandhamal (91), Boudh (55) and Ganjam (438) spent Thursday night at Gurukul School near Berhampur railway station.