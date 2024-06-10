Prem Singh Tamang sworn in as Sikkim CM for second time

Gangtok: Prem Singh Tamang, whose party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) had a landslide victory in the recently concluded state assembly polls, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Sikkim for the second consecutive term on Monday.



Tamang was registered oath at Paljor stadium in the state capital with a presence of at least 30,000 people.

Governor of Sikkim, Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath to Tamang along with the council of ministers, comprising 12 members.

SKM swept the state this time and the party won 31 out of 32 total assembly segments in Sikkim. The primary opposition party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) managed to win just one seat.

BJP and Congress failed to open their account in the state this time.

Notably, Tamang had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in the national capital. He returned to Gangtok on Monday to take oath as the Chief Minister.

The SKM top leader contested elections from two seats and he won both the seats by a margin of 7,000 votes.

Tamang's wife Krishna Kumar Rai also won the state assembly polls this time.