Preparations afoot for evening Arghya in Patna

Patna: The Chhath festival is one of the most revered and elaborate festivals celebrated with devotion and grandeur, especially in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh (UP), and Jharkhand.

The timing of the evening Arghya on Thursday in Bhagalpur is 5:34 PM, in Darbhanga it is 5:39 PM, Muzaffarpur at 5:40 PM, Patna at 5:42 PM and Buxar at 5:46 PM and preparations for it are underway with a lot of zest.

This unique four-day festival, dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and Chhathi Maiya, began with the ritual of Nahai Khay on Tuesday.

Today marks the third day, a significant point in the festival when devotees offer Arghya (prayers) to the setting Sun.

The central ritual of Chhath is the 36-hour Nirjala (waterless) fast, observed by devotees from the second day, known as Kharna. After this, they prepare special offerings like Thekua (a traditional wheat flour sweet), Bhuswa, and other types of Prasad.

These offerings are carefully arranged in a traditional bamboo basket called a ‘Daura’, which they bring to the water sources where the ritual is performed.

In the evening, devotees gather at natural water sources like ponds, lakes, rivers, or specially arranged water bodies, where they stand in the water facing the setting Sun. This ritual is not only an act of deep reverence but also symbolises the gratitude of the devotees towards the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth.

They remain in prayer and meditation until the sun completely sets. Afterwards, devotees return home, where they continue the observance.

On the fourth and final day of the Chhath festival, devotees conclude their fast by offering Arghya to the rising Sun, symbolising hope, renewal, and blessings.

The whole festival reflects the deep-rooted cultural and environmental values of devotion, purity, and gratitude for natural resources that sustain life.

This spirit of Chhath, bringing together families and communities, is cherished by people of all ages and celebrated with unwavering dedication year after year.



