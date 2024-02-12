Preparations And Protocols Ahead of Farmers' 'Dilli Chalo' March, Section 144 Imposed In Entire Delhi

Before the anticipated 'Dilli Chalo' or 'Chalo Delhi' protest by farmers, the Delhi Traffic Police has released an advisory for commuters, indicating diversions around the Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana). A significant number of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are set to participate in the march scheduled for February 13 (Tuesday), demanding legislation to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their agricultural produce, a condition they emphasized when they agreed to end their protests in 2021.

With over 200 farmers' unions gearing up for the 'Dilli Chalo' march from Punjab on Monday, the Delhi Police has implemented Section 144 across the national capital for a month, starting immediately. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora's order stipulates an "absolute prohibition" on organizing, convening, or participating in any processions, demonstrations, rallies, or foot marches, whether for political, social, or any other purpose, within Delhi/New Delhi's geographical boundaries.

Earlier in the day, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were enforced at Delhi's Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri borders, in anticipation of the farmers' march. Police have erected barricades and deployed DCP-level officers from Outer districts (Outer North and Outer) at the border sites to ensure law and order is maintained.

Farmers' leaders are scheduled to meet with the union government at 5 pm today to push for the acceptance of their demands, including the enactment of legislation to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Following the outcome of the talks, they will decide on their course of action, which may include proceeding to Delhi.