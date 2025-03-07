Preparatory work for Mekedatu project completed, implementation after clearance: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government has completed the preparatory work of the Mekedatu project and the project will be implemented once the clearances are obtained from central authorities.

Tamil Nadu is vehemently opposing the implementation of the project.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly, he said: "The preparatory works under the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir Scheme have been completed. The project will be implemented as soon as the necessary clearances are received from the competent authorities.".

On another major irrigation project which is facing objections from Goa, the Chief Minister said: "In anticipation of clearances from the Government of India regarding the usage of 3.90 TMC water under the Kalasa-Banduri Canal Diversion Project, the contract has been awarded with certain conditions. Works will be commenced as soon as the necessary approval is received from the Central government."

The completion of pending works in various projects within the Krishna Valley, the Kaveri Valley and other river valleys will be taken up and completed during the current year, he added.

CM Siddaramaiah also said that discussions will be held with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to overcome the problem of silt accumulation in the Tungabhadra Reservoir which has resulted in a deficit of water storage in the dam. A decision on the construction of Navali Balancing Reservoir and other alternate solutions will be discussed.

About the Yettinahole project, he said: "Under the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Scheme, water has been lifted from a gravity canal and has been supplied up to 32.5 km chainage. In the current year, water from all the available 8 weirs will be lifted and supplied up to 241 km chainage. Steps will be taken to complete the project within the timeline."

The Chief Minister also noted that the grant of Rs 5,300 crore announced in the 2023-24 Union Budget for the Upper Bhadra Project has not been released, but the state government is taking steps to provide the necessary allocation for the completion of the project.

Under the Tarikere Lift Irrigation Project, 79 lakes have been filled to provide micro-irrigation facilities to 49,790 acres of land. In the present year, an estimated allocation of Rs 2,611 crore has been spent to complete the Chitradurga Branch Canal works which has resulted in micro-irrigation facilities being provided to 1.77 lakh acres of land in Hosadurga, Holalkere, Jagalur, Molakalmuru, Challakere and Pavagada talukas by filling 30 lakes, he added.

Efforts will be made to carry out land acquisition of the submerged areas, as a result of increasing the height of the gates of Almatti dam to 524.256 m under the Upper Krishna Phase-III Scheme in one go and disburse compensation through consent awards, he said. Steps will also be taken to implement the remaining works which will provide irrigation facilities to a further 2.01 lakh acres of agricultural land, he assured.

CM Siddaramaiah further announced that in the current year, minor irrigation projects including the modernisation of lakes, dams and pickup, rejuvenation of old schemes, vented dam and lift irrigation will be undertaken at a total cost of Rs.2,000 crore across the state.