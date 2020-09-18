President accepts Harsimrat Kaur's resignation

New Delhi:President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation as Minister of Food Processing Industries and Narendra Singh Tomar has been assigned the additional charge of her ministry, according to a press release.

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Smt. Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect, under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution," said a communique issued on Friday.

Badal tendered her resignation from the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest of new legislation that sought to liberalise the agricultural markets.

"I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter and sister," she had tweeted.

The presidential communique also said: "Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, The President has directed that Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolios."

The Lok Sabha passed the Agri Bills on Thursday .