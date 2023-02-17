President Droupadi Murmu to join Isha Maha Shivratri celebrations

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu will join Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on February 18, Isha Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

This will be her first visit to Tamil Nadu after taking over as the President. Special security arrangements have been made for her smooth participation in the mega celebrations.

The nightlong festival will begin at 6 p.m. on February 18 and continue till 6 a.m. the following morning, in the presence of Sadhguru.

Isha Maha Shivratri will be live-streamed in 16 languages and telecast on all major television networks in India in English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and various other regional languages.

Thousands are expected to join the LIVE event and millions will participate in guided meditations and soak themselves in unparalleled music, dance, and cultural performances in front of the 112-ft Adiyogi on Maha Shivratri.

Explaining the importance of the festival, Sadhguru says, "Maha Shivratri - not of Religion or Beliefs, not of Race or Nation; a night in which planetary positions cause a natural energy upsurge in the human system. A Cosmic phenomenon with a Universal impact. Experience this consciously."

Starting with the Pancha Bhuta Kriya at Dhyanalinga, Isha Maha Shivratri will begin with Linga Bhairavi Maha Yatra and move to Sadhguru discourse, midnight meditations, and spectacular Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a 3D projection video imaging show.

Renowned artists from different parts of the country like Rajasthani folk singer Mame Khan, award-winning Sitar maestro Niladri Kumar, Tollywood singer Ram Miriyala, Tamil playback singer Velmurugan, Mangli, Kutle Khan, and Bengali folk singer Ananya Chakraborty will be performing this year. Karnataka Janapada and Theyyam troupes will also showcase their folk culture through their dance and music. There will be the much-sought performances by Isha Foundation's homegrown brand- Sounds of Isha, and dance performances by Isha Samskriti promise to heighten the mystical aura of the night.