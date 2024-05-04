Live
President Murmu reaches Shimla for five-day visit
President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday reached Shimla for a five-day visit. She was received by Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu at Kalyani helipad in Charabra, near here, during her arrival.
The President will be staying at Rashtrapati Niwas in Charabra.
On May 6, she will attend the seventh convocation of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Dharamsala.
On May 7, she will witness a cultural programme at the Gaiety Heritage Cultural Complex here. Later, she will also be attending a dinner hosted by the Governor at Raj Bhawan.
