President Murmu will launch Ayushman Bhav campaign, says Mandaviya

New Delhi: Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said President Droupadi Murmu will virtually launch the 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign on September 13.

"The President will inaugurate the visionary 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign on September 13. This launch will take place through a virtual event, marking a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and ensuring healthcare for all," he said at a press conference.

Mandaviya said the campaign initiated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

He said that this groundbreaking initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat program and signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare services.

"The campaign which will be implemented during the 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 (coinciding with Prime Minister Modi's birthday) to October 2, embodies a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach. It unites government sectors, civil society organisations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion," Mandaviya said.

He further said: "The campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Gram Panchayats in coordination with the Department of Health, other government departments, and local elected bodies in the rural and urban areas. Its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind.

"This synergistic approach aims to saturate coverage of health services through its three components Ayushman - Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat."

Under the Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, the Minister said aims to provide Ayushman cards to remaining eligible beneficiaries enrolled under the PMJAY scheme, ensuring that more individuals have access to essential health services.

Mandaviya also informed that blood donation and organ donation drives will be carried out during this period.

The Minister also informed that he held a virtual interaction with Health Ministers and senior officers of States and UTs on Tuesday and took stock of the preparations underway for the launch of Ayushman Bhav campaign.