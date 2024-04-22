President of QS University Rankings lauds India for highest performance growth among all G20 nations

New Delhi: President of QS University Rankings Nunzio Quacquarelli has praised India for leading all G20 countries in the QS subject rankings performance growth this year.

In a LinkedIn post, Quacquarelli shared some results from the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject related to the Indian Higher Education system.

"This year, Indian universities showed the highest performance improvement among all G20 nations -- a significant 14 per cent (year-on-year) improvement in their average ranking," Quacquarelli wrote.

"India's HE progress on the global stage has undoubtedly been aided by visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Quacquarelli also mentioned that he had met the Prime Minister to discuss global higher education trends.

"During our engaging conversation, it was evident that PM Modi has a passionate commitment to revolutionise Indian education, reflected in the ambitious targets within the NEP," he said.

In the latest subject rankings, Indian higher education institutions have improved their rankings in the STEM subjects, Biological Sciences, and Business Studies.

As mentioned in the report, the NEP largely drove the positive changes in higher education in the country.

"In approving the NEP 2020, the Union Government, under PM Modi's leadership, defined the vision for India's new education system," the report noted.

Across Asia, India now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS subject rankings.