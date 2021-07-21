President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi congratulated countrymen on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Adha'

New Delhi: Today the festival of Eid-ul-Adha i.e. Bakrid is being celebrated in the whole country. For the Muslim community, this festival is the second biggest festival after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Special Namaz is being offered from 6 am in the morning. However, it is mandatory to follow the Kovid protocol during this time. Only a limited number of worshipers have been allowed to enter the mosque. On this special occasion, the President, Prime Minister, including other leaders are also congratulating countrymen.

Best wishes on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day further the spirit of collective empathy, harmony and inclusivity in the service of greater good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2021





Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens. Eid-uz-Zuha is a festival to express regard for the spirit of love and sacrifice, and to work together for unity and fraternity in an inclusive society. Let us resolve to follow COVID-19 guidelines and work for happiness of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 21, 2021



