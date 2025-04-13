President to lead Ambedkar anniversary event in Parliament tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in paying tributes to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House lawns on Monday, an official said.

The event to honour the father of the Indian Constitution will be organised by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), on behalf of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The Ministry, in a statement, said the celebrations will begin with a floral tribute ceremony to Babasaheb Ambedkar by esteemed dignitaries including President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker, other Ministers, Parliamentarians and guests including scholars, students, and members of the public. The event will be open to public up to Noon.

Special bus services have been arranged by the DAF for the public to visit to Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial (DANM) to pay their respect to the leader. Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi, the Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial (DANM), is located at 26, Alipur Road, New Delhi.

The Dr. Ambedkar Foundation was constituted to disseminate the message and ideologies of Babasaheb. In 1991, a committee was constituted for Centenary Celebration of Dr Ambedkar.

It was headed by the then Prime Minister.

This committee decided to set up Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF).

On March 24, 1992, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF), an autonomous body was established under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to disperse programmes and activities for furthering the visions and thoughts of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on a pan-Indian scale.

The Dr. Ambedkar National Memorial (DANM) is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the life, work, and contributions of Dr Ambedkar, who was a renowned social reformer, orator, prolific writer, historian, jurist, anthropologist, and politician.

The DANM museum houses a collection of personal belongings, photographs, letters, and documents related to Dr. Ambedkar's life, including his education, social reform movements, and political career.

There are also audio-visual exhibits to showcase his speeches and interviews.