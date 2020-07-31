President, Vice President warn of Coronavirus on Id-ul-Zuha

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wished the people on Friday on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha while reminding them to be mindful of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In his message, the President has said, "Idu'l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. Let us all reiterate our resolve to follow all the rules and guidelines prescribed in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. On this festive occasion, let us share our happiness with others and promote mutual harmony".

Meanwhile, Naidu said, "The festival inspires us to inculcate empathy, practice sacrifice and promote peace and universal brotherhood."

Naidu added, "As India and the world continue to fight a relentless battle against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, we have been forced to celebrate almost all of our traditional festivals, which were otherwise celebrated with great splendour, at home in a more subdued manner."

He urged all those celebrating the festival to be "content" with a "modest celebration" and strictly adhere to the safety protocols of wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and personal hygiene.