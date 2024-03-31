Prez confers Bharat Ratnas

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday conferred Bharat Ratna on former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Chaudhary Charan Singh, agriculture scientist M S Swaminathan and two-time former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, posthumously at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The country's highest civilian honour to Rao, Singh, Swaminathan and Thakur were received by their kin at a ceremony attended by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

"As the ninth prime minister of India, P V Narasimha Rao led far-reaching economic reforms.

Earlier, in his youth, he had taken an active part in the freedom struggle, especially against the misrule and oppression in the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad. He was known for his command over several languages and literature," the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

On behalf of Rao, Bharat Ratna was received by P V Prabhakar Rao, his son, it added. P V Narasimha Rao was prime minister from 1991 to 1996. Often referred to as the Chanakya of Indian politics, he is known for initiating far-reaching economic reforms and for his skilful political manoeuvring.

In another post, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, “Chaudhary Charan Singh was an ardent patriot. He was imprisoned many times during the freedom struggle. His contribution to zamindari abolition and land reforms, and his deep understanding of the economy, especially rural and agricultural economy are respectfully remembered. His connect with farmers was legendary.” On behalf of Chaudhary Charan Singh, Bharat Ratna was received by Jayant Chaudhary, his grandson, it added.

President Murmu conferred Bharat Ratna upon M S Swaminathan posthumously, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “Swaminathan played a major role in making India self-sufficient in food production. He is known as the ‘Father of India’s Green Revolution’. With his exceptional insight into the entire agricultural value chain, he guided several initiatives for research, education, and development of new varieties and methods,” it said. Swaminathan’s daughter Nitya Rao received the award.

About Thakur, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. “Shri Karpoori Thakur was a freedom fighter and a champion of equality and inclusive development. He was known for his simple living and selfless actions. On behalf of the late Shri Karpoori Thakur, Bharat Ratna was received by Shri Ramnath Thakur, his son.” Working tirelessly to improve the lives of the disadvantaged people, Karpoori Thakur commanded high regard and had earned the honorific, ‘Jan-Nayak’ (people’s leader), it said.

This year, the government announced five Bharat Ratna awards, including one to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and former deputy prime minister L K Advani.