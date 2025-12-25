Prez greets people on Dhanu Yatra

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu greeted the people as the Dhanu Yatra began in Bargarh on Wednesday evening. Murmu, who hails from Odisha, said the unparalleled tradition of the vast open-air theatre has given the festival a unique identity across the country and abroad.

“I hope that through the vibrant presentation of mythological stories, spiritual consciousness and cultural pride in society will be further nurtured.

I extend my best wishes for the successful organisation of this colourful journey,” she said in posts on X in Odia and Hindi.

During the festival, Bargarh town transforms into ancient Mathura and Gopapur, with the enactment of ‘Krishna Leela’, showcasing Lord Krishna’s victory over Kansa.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the festival this year, and made arrangements for streaming the theatre live across the State and many parts of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended greetings to the people on the occasion. “The world’s largest open-air theatre, the super-famous ‘Dhanu Yatra’, is not just a festival, but rather a unique reflection of our Odisha’s rich culture, traditions, and art. Wishing everyone well on the occasion of ‘Dhanu Yatra’,” he said in a X post. The 11-day festival will continue till January 3 in its 78th edition.