Prez Murmu hoists sacred flag at Nashik to mark commencement of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday hoisted the sacred Simhastha Kumbh Mela flag at Nashik's Ramkund, formally marking the commencement of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela amid chants of "Jai Shree Ram" and elaborate religious ceremonies.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Mahants of the 13 Akhadas, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

This is the first time in history that a woman hoisted the Kumbh Mela flag.

Prior to the flag hoisting, religious rituals were completed in the presence of President Murmu, including the worship of the Dharma Dhwaja (religious flag), Ganga Pujan, and the worship of the flagpole.

Along with the main Dharma Dhwaja in the Ramkund area, a flag was also hoisted atop the Ganga-Godavari Temple. The main flagpole erected at Ramkund stands 51 feet tall and is crafted from Panchadhatu (five metals).

Symbols representing the 14 gems (Ratnas) that emerged from the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) are depicted on this pole, along with Garuda holding the Amrit Kalash (pot of nectar).

The second flagpole has been erected near the Shri Ganga Godavari Mata Temple. This pole is 31 feet tall and is also made of Panchadhatu. It likewise features the symbols of the 14 gems from the Samudra Manthan, which include Halahal (poison), Kamadhenu (the divine cow Surabhi), Uchaishravas (horse), Airavata (elephant), Kaustubha Mani (jewel), Kalpavriksha Parijat (divine tree), Rambha (apsara/nymph), Mahalaxmi (goddess of wealth), Varuni (wine/liquor), Chandra Dev (moon), Dhanvantari Vaidya (physician of the gods), Dhanush (Hari's bow), Panchajanya Shankh (conch), and Amrit (pot of nectar).

The main Dharma Dhwaja is 15.5 feet long and 5.5 feet high. On one side of the flag, Jupiter's vehicle (the Lion) and the Sun and Moon are depicted as symbols of Time.

It signifies that as long as the Sun and Moon exist, the Kumbh Mela will continue to take place. The lion on the main flag symbolizes bravery.

On the other side of the flag, the Amrit Kalash is depicted, symbolizing the immortality and liberation associated with Mother Godavari.

Additionally, "Shree" and "Om" are displayed as auspicious symbols of Hinduism.

The main Dharma Dhwaja is adorned with 12 silk tassels, 15 bells representing the inner sound (Antarnaad) and cosmic sound (Brahmanaad), and three ghungroos (small tinkling bells). Golden zari lace runs along all four borders of the flag. T

he flag of the Shri Ganga Godavari Purohit Sangh is 9 feet long and 5 feet high. On one side, it features the Amrit Kalash representing the immortality and liberation of Goddess Godavari, alongside the auspicious Hindu symbols "Shree" and "Om."

The flag has 9 bells, 6 silk tassels, and 3 ghungroos. The tassels represent social unity and collective strength. On the other side, the flag depicts a crocodile (the vehicle of the Godavari River), along with the Sun and Moon.

Thousands of Nashik residents gathered along the banks of the Godavari to witness the historic event. The city of Nashik was bathed in saffron, and temples as well as the Godavari riverfront were decorated with spectacular lighting.

Following the ceremony in Nashik, the President will travel by road to Trimbakeshwar to offer prayers and view the flagpoles at the Trimbakeshwar Temple and Kushavart Kund.

In the evening, a grand Goda Aarti involving 6,500 tribal participants will be performed in the presence of President Murmu at Ramkund, Nashik, aiming to set a world record.



