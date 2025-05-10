Prez Murmu's Sabarimala visit put off

Thiruvananthapuram: President Droupadi Murmu's Sabarimala visit has been cancelled amid the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan.

The Travancore Devaswom Board, which owns the temple, opened the darshan slots on 18 and 19 April, following a communication from the President's Office.

The board had earlier blocked the darshan slots for the public on these days due to security reasons. Now, devotees who wish to have darshan on these days can book their slots through the Virtual Queue system.