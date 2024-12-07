Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar.

Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, reached the AG Square here and offered her tributes to Ambedkar before leaving the city for her native village at Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj district.On Saturday, the President will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines, Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur, Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.