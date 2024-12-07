Live
- MoS Defence gets Rs 50 lakh extortion threat; probe underway
- MUDA case: Petitioner Krishna alleges Advocate General protecting accused
- Pope not to visit India in 2025: MoS George Kurian
- 'Vote-Jihad' scam: ED seizes Rs 13.5 crore after multiple raids in Mumbai, Ahmedabad
- Australia to play three-match Test series in the West Indies next year, says Nick Hockley
- Chandrababu visits Bapatla Municipal High School, inspects infrastructure
- MBBS seats rise to 1,18,137, medical colleges surge to 780 in 2024: Centre
- Nothing Brings Back the Iconic Snake Game: How to Download and Play
- Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'ruining' Delhi following Shahdara shooting
- U19 Asia Cup: Ruthless India to face dominant Bangladesh in final
Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid floral tributes to B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his death anniversary in Bhubaneswar.
Murmu, who is on a five-day visit to Odisha, reached the AG Square here and offered her tributes to Ambedkar before leaving the city for her native village at Uparbeda in Mayurbhanj district.On Saturday, the President will lay foundation stones and inaugurate various projects including Bangiriposi-Gorumahisani, Buramara-Chakulia and Badampahar-Kendujhargarh rail lines, Tribal Research and Development Centre, Rairangpur, Dandbose Airport, Rairangpur and Sub-Divisional Hospital, Rairangpur.
