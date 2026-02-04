Prez urges students to help those left behind

Balasore: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday urged students of Fakir Mohan University to help those left behind in the developmental journey. Addressing the convocation ceremony of the institute in Balasore, she said that a society’s growth lies in the progress of everyone. She said that the key to success in every endeavour is dedication.

The President paid tributes to ‘Vyasakabi’ Fakir Mohan Senapati and said that during her student days, she was deeply influenced by his timeless story, ‘Rebati’ and that influence remains indelible. She underlined that the National Education Policy-2020 emphasises the importance of mother tongue and guides students to stay connected to their culture.

“India has a rich knowledge tradition. Our scriptures and manuscripts are full of knowledge and wisdom,” Murmu said. Apart from poetry and literature, they are also a source of knowledge in areas including science, medicine, astronomy and architecture, she said.

By understanding the past and comprehending the present, the students can shape their own future as well as that of the country, the President said. She congratulated the graduating students and said that through knowledge, passion and commitment, they can achieve respect and recognition in society. Noting that successful and meaningful lives are not the same, Murmu said that while the former is good, the latter is even better.

She said it is important to achieve fame, gain prestige and become financially secure, but one should also do something for others. The President was happy to note that Fakir Mohan University gives importance to research and outreach programmes in addition to academic studies. She urged the university to adopt five villages for research and development.

Pointing out that the Balasore-Bhadrak region is famous for paddy, betel leaves, and fish cultivation, Murmu appreciated the university for conducting research and training programmes in these sectors. She said that the university’s programmes such as ‘Back to School’, ‘Earn While Learn’, ‘Each One Teach One’, and initiatives for environmental awareness and beach cleaning are praiseworthy.

As blue crabs are found in abundance on the beaches of Balasore and Bhadrak, establishing a research centre on blue crabs or horseshoe crabs demonstrates the university’s foresight, she said.

Murmu further said that the growth, security and technological development of all sections of society will accelerate the country’s progress. All universities in the country have a crucial role to play in this field. Universities have a special responsibility to act as catalysts of inclusive growth, innovation and social transformation, she said.

“By nurturing critical thinking, ethical leadership and research that responds to local and global challenges, institutions of higher learning can shape a future that is sustainable, equitable and rooted in human values,” Murmu added.

She expressed confidence that Fakir Mohan University, through its academic vision and community engagement, will play a transformative role in this direction. A total of 1,831 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded degrees and medals during the convocation ceremony. Over the last three years, the university has given 110 gold medals, and 89 research scholars have been awarded the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, officials said.

On the occasion, honorary doctorate degrees were conferred upon three eminent personalities for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields -- Anuradha Biswal (sports), Santanu Kumar Acharya (literature) and Guru Gopal Chandra Panda (Odissi music).