Priest Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Alleged Sexual Assault On Minor, Sparking Local Protests

In Tamil Nadu's Theni district, a community protest erupted following allegations of sexual assault against a temple priest. The incident involved a young girl who accused the 70-year-old priest, identified as Thilagar, of misconduct.

According to reports, the priest allegedly enticed children playing near the temple with sweets, luring them onto the premises. It was during this time that he allegedly committed the assault on one of the girls.

Upon learning of the incident, the victim's family, along with other villagers, quickly gathered outside the temple in protest. Fearing retaliation, the accused priest locked himself inside the temple behind a grill door.

As tensions escalated, local law enforcement arrived at the scene. They managed to take Thilagar into custody, defusing the immediate situation.

Based on a formal complaint filed by the child's parents, authorities have registered a case against the priest under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. This legal action underscores the severity of the allegations and the community's demand for justice.

The incident has highlighted concerns about child safety in religious institutions and sparked a broader discussion about the need for vigilance and protective measures in community spaces frequented by children.