Prime Minister Modi Became The World's Eighth Most Admired Man In 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has risen to the top ten of the World's Most Admired Men list for 2021, demonstrating his global appeal once more. The list was compiled based on a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov.



PM Modi came in eighth place on the YouGov list, beating off a slew of well-known celebrities and politicians. PM Modi was ranked higher than US President Joe Biden, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the World's Most Admired Men 2021 list.

Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, as well as Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, are among the top twenty Indians on the list. Former US President Barack Obama is still at the forefront, followed by American businessman Bill Gates. Chinese President Xi Jinping, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and iconic actor Jackie Chan, respectively, hold the third, fourth, and fifth spots on the list. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Chinese magnate Jack Ma, and former US President Donald Trump are among the others on the list.

The list witnessing World's Most Admired Men 2021 is as followed:

Barack Obama Bill Gates Xi Jinping Cristiano Ronaldo Jackie Chan Elon Musk Lionel Messi Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Jack Ma

According to the report, the list was produced using feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty are among the most admired women in 2021. According to the analytics firm, the results were derived from a combination of responses to two questions comprising whether a responder admires the figure at all and whether they are the figure that the respondent admires the most.