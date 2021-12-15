Prime Minister Modi Became The World's Eighth Most Admired Man In 2021
- Cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, as well as Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, are among the top twenty Indians on the list.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has risen to the top ten of the World's Most Admired Men list for 2021, demonstrating his global appeal once more. The list was compiled based on a survey conducted by data analytics firm YouGov.
- Barack Obama
- Bill Gates
- Xi Jinping
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Jackie Chan
- Elon Musk
- Lionel Messi
- Narendra Modi
- Vladimir Putin
- Jack Ma
According to the report, the list was produced using feedback from 42,000 people in 38 countries.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sudha Murty are among the most admired women in 2021. According to the analytics firm, the results were derived from a combination of responses to two questions comprising whether a responder admires the figure at all and whether they are the figure that the respondent admires the most.