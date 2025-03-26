 Prime Minister Modi to Attend Special Screening of Chhava in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a special screening of the Hindi film Chhava on Wednesday at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament. The event, which will be attended by Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament, will showcase the film’s entire cast and crew, including actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays the role of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhava is a film about Sambhaji Maharaj, who is widely praised for highlighting his courage and leadership. It gained attention after Prime Minister Modi praised its accurate portrayal of his fight against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

During a speech at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi last month, Modi highlighted the film's focus on Sambhaji’s heroism. He also spoke about a strong connection with audiences across the country.

Released on February 14, 2025, the film has been a box office hit. Its powerful storytelling and strong performances, particularly Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the warrior king, have connected well with the audience.