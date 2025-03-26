Live
Prime Minister Modi to Attend Special Screening of Chhava in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a special screening of the Hindi film Chhava on Wednesday at the Balayogi Auditorium in Parliament, with Cabinet ministers and Members of Parliament also in attendance.
Chhava is a film about Sambhaji Maharaj, who is widely praised for highlighting his courage and leadership. It gained attention after Prime Minister Modi praised its accurate portrayal of his fight against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
During a speech at the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in New Delhi last month, Modi highlighted the film's focus on Sambhaji’s heroism. He also spoke about a strong connection with audiences across the country.
Released on February 14, 2025, the film has been a box office hit. Its powerful storytelling and strong performances, particularly Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of the warrior king, have connected well with the audience.