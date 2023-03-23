Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level review meet on Covid

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Covid-19 and influenza in India and public health preparedness. This meeting was held as the nation witnessed a spike in Influenza cases and a rise in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks. The PM talked about genome sequencing and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

As per the PMO, Modi directed the officials to enhance the Whole Genome Sequencing of Positive Samples with the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories. Genome sequencing will help in the tracking of newer variants and preparing for a timely response.

The PM emphasized Covid-appropriate behaviour and asked to wear masks on hospital premises by both patients and health workers. He also suggested that wearing masks is advisable for senior citizens and people with co-morbidities visiting crowded areas.

He acknowledged that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over and there is a need to monitor the situation on regular basis. Prime Minister advised continuing the 5-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour, also enhancing Lab surveillance and testing of all Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases.