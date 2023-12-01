Prime Minister Narendra Modi Proposes Hosting COP33 In 2028 At COP28 Summit

During his address at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi put forth a significant proposal, suggesting that India host the COP33 Summit in 2028 as a demonstration of the country's unwavering commitment to the UN Framework for Climate Change process. The ongoing COP28, the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), is currently underway in Dubai, spanning from November 30 to December 12.

In a notable acknowledgment by theUnited Arab Emirates, PM Modi was granted the honor of addressing the Ceremonial Opening of the summit, where crucial discussions on climate change are set to unfold in the days ahead. From this esteemed platform, Prime Minister Modi announced a new initiative, the "Green Credit initiative," emphasizing India's proactive stance in addressing environmental concerns.

Highlighting India's ambitious environmental goals, PM Modi articulated the nation's commitment to reduce emissions intensity by 45% by 2030. Additionally, he underscored India's determination to elevate the share of non-fossil fuels to 50%, signaling a substantial move towards sustainable energy sources. Notably, PM Modi expressed India's overarching objective of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

Aside from his pivotal role in the summit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in three other high-level events on the sidelines. Anticipated bilateral meetings include discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu.

The COP28 conference has convened a diverse array of global leaders, government officials, scientists, and climate activists to deliberate and take decisive action on climate change. Key themes of the conference encompass expediting the transition to clean energy, reducing emissions before 2030, reshaping climate finance, prioritizing nature and the well-being of communities, and fostering inclusivity in COP initiatives. The summit serves as a crucial platform for global collaboration and concerted efforts to combat the pressing challenges posed by climate change.