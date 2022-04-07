Principal And Staff Members Of Haryana's School Arrested For Helping students In Cheating During Board Exam

A principle, a teacher, and two other members of staff from a government school in Haryana were arrested on Thursday for allegedly assisting pupils in cheating on the Class 10 board exam for Hindi.

According to Meham's Additional Superintendent of Police, Hemendra Kumar Meena, they were caught on Wednesday. The police authorities added that they seized computers, two printer-cum-photostat machines, and some slips had been used by the school to allow students to cheat.

They said that those arrested, along with their accomplices, were handing out solved paper sets to students within the examination room. Police action was taken after the following input from the board's flying squad team.

They said a case was filed when the flying squad filed a complaint, and more investigations were underway.

Furthermore, three guys were arrested a few days ago in a village in Bhiwani district on suspicion of enabling cheating during the Haryana board's Class 12 Hindi exam, and their cellphones were seized.

Moreover, only hours before the school principal and others were arrested, Congress national secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala attacked the BJP-led government in Haryana, claiming that there had been over 40 incidences of paper leak in important examinations in the state in the last seven years.

He added in the matter that 'paper leak mafia' and 'copying mafia' are flourishing in the state as a result of the government's failure to take effective steps.

Surjewala said this anti-youth government has made the state into a centre of paper leak mafia, of the BJP-JJP government's relentless playing with the future of Haryana's young people. In the last seven years, there have been nearly 40 occurrences of major test paper leaks. He remarked that the numerous paper leaks and continued pattern of open copying in Haryana have once again exposed the state government's complete incompetence.

Mr Surjewala alleged that five Haryana Board of School Education question papers were "leaked in the recent week. He further added that within such a situation, it is apparent that the Haryana School Education Board and the education minister have entirely failed to fulfil their responsibilities judiciously.